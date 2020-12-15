HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Feazell leads McNeese to easy win over Arlington Baptist

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 12:41 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Keyshawn Feazell, one of three players with 16 points, pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds and McNeese State cruised to a 110-64 win over Arlington Baptist on Monday night.

Chris Orlina and A.J. Lawson also had 16 points for the Cowboys (3-2) and Collin Warren added 15. Feazell is a transfer from Mississippi State.

Davione Stafford scored 18 points for the Patriots, who play at the National Christian College Athletic Association level.

