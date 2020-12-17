FDU squares off against Drexel

Drexel (3-2) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (1-5) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays…

Drexel (3-2) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (1-5)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays host to Drexel in a non-conference matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson won over Central Connecticut 79-71 on Dec. 9, while Drexel fell 58-48 to La Salle on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Elyjah Williams, Joe Munden Jr. and Pier-Olivier Racine have collectively accounted for 40 percent of all Knights points this season, although that trio’s production has fallen to 23 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Drexel has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Drexel defense has held opponents to just 60.2 points per game, the 30th-lowest in Division I. Fairleigh Dickinson has given up an average of 82.8 points through six games (ranked 202nd, nationally).

