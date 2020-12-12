CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Faye scores 16 to lift Eastern Kentucky over Transylvania

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:42 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Cheikh Faye had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Kentucky to an 81-60 win over Transylvania on Saturday.

Jomaru Brown had 13 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (5-1). Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points and Curt Lewis had 11.

Zach Larimore had 24 points for the Pioneers. Lucas Gentry added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Jefferson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

