CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Fausett scores 23 to…

Fausett scores 23 to lift Southern Utah past Bethesda 96-57

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett had a career-high 23 points as Southern Utah won its seventh consecutive game, rolling past Bethesda 96-57 on Monday.

Tevian Jones and Dre Marin each had 13 points for Southern Utah (7-1). Nick Fleming had 10 points, and John Knight III had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Steve Wooten had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames. Garet Rentmeister added 15 points.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Flames this season after winning 98-64 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up