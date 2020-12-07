CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
FAU holds on for 79-77 win over North Florida

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 9:24 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Karlis Silins had 19 points, one of five Florida Atlantic players in double figures, and the Owls held off North Florida for a 79-77 win on Monday night.

Jailyn Ingram added 13 points, Michael Forrest chipped in 12, B.J. Greenlee scored 11 and Kenan Blackshear had 10 for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Silins hit 8 of 10 shots, and Ingram had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jose Placer had 20 points for the Ospreys (0-6). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points and eight assists, and Dorian James had 14 points.

James hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to help the Ospreys pull within two, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

