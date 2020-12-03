FAMU squares up against USF

Florida A&M (0-2) vs. South Florida (2-2) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida goes…

Florida A&M (0-2) vs. South Florida (2-2)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida goes up against Florida A&M in an early season matchup. South Florida won at home over Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 on Wednesday, while Florida A&M fell 85-75 at Georgia on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively scored 42 percent of South Florida’s points this season. For Florida A&M, Kamron Reaves, DJ Jones and Bryce Moragne have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this year.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Florida A&M has held opposing teams to 75 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MEAC teams.

