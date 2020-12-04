CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » FAMU goes up against Nebraska

FAMU goes up against Nebraska

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M (0-2) vs. Nebraska (3-1)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M pays visit to Nebraska in an early season matchup. Florida A&M fell 85-75 at Georgia on Sunday. Nebraska is coming off a 76-69 win at home over South Dakota on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M’s Kamron Reaves, DJ Jones and Bryce Moragne have combined to score 54 percent of all Rattlers points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Dalano Banton has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Banton has accounted for 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Florida A&M has held opposing teams to 75 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up