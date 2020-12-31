CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Falko scores 22 to…

Falko scores 22 to carry Gardner-Webb past Hampton 80-69

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 22 points as Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 80-69 on Thursday.

Hampton won the Wednesday matchup by the same 80-69 score.

Jaheam Cornwall had 17 points and six assists for Gardner-Webb (2-5, 1-1 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Kareem Reid added 13 points. D’Maurian Williams had eight rebounds.

Davion Warren had 23 points for the Pirates (4-5, 3-1). Marquis Godwin added 12 points and six rebounds. Dajour Dickens had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up