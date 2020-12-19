CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Falden, Jones Jr. lift Winthrop past Furman 87-71

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 7:00 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Charles Falden scored 18 points as Winthrop defeated Furman 87-71 on Saturday, building a 20-point lead by halftime.

Russell Jones Jr. added 12 points for the Eagles, and Jamal King chipped in 11 points. Adonis Arms had 11 points for Winthrop (5-0) and Chandler Vaudrin added seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Furman was coming off a near-upset of Alabama (83-80) but was never able to get traction Saturday as the Eagles led 56-36 at halftime, shooting 65.5% (19 of 29) while holding the Paladins to 34.5% (10 of 29).

Mike Bothwell had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Paladins (5-3). Noah Gurley added 14 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Hien had 12 points.

