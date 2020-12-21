HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » College Basketball » Evee lifts Rice past…

Evee lifts Rice past New Orleans 73-62

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had 18 points as Rice topped New Orleans 73-62 on Monday.

Riley Abercrombie and Quincy Olivari each added 14 points for Rice (6-2).

Rodney Carson Jr. had 15 points for the Privateers (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Lamont Berzat added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up