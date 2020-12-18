ETSU takes on Virginia-Wise

Virginia-Wise vs. East Tennessee State (3-3) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Virginia-Wise vs. East Tennessee State (3-3)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are set to battle the Highland Cavaliers of NAIA member Virginia-Wise. East Tennessee State is coming off a 96-54 home win over Columbia International in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for East Tennessee State. David Sloan has complemented Brewer with 9.7 points and 4.2 assists per game.BREWER BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, East Tennessee State’s Ledarrius Brewer has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Buccaneers scored 75.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.

