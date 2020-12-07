ETSU squares up against UNC-Asheville

East Tennessee State (1-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (1-2) Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State (1-2) vs. UNC-Asheville (1-2)

Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and UNC-Asheville both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big victory in their last game. UNC-Asheville earned a 77-56 home win over South Carolina State on Saturday, while East Tennessee State won 57-43 over Middle Tennessee on Nov. 11.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UNC-Asheville’s Tajion Jones has averaged 20 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jamon Battle has put up 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Ty Brewer has put up 9.3 points and five rebounds.LIKEABLE LEDARRIUS: L. Brewer has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Buccaneers 18th among Division I teams. UNC-Asheville has turned the ball over on 24.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 268th, nationally).

