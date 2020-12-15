ETSU faces NC A&T

NC A&T (2-7) vs. East Tennessee State (1-3) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC A&T (2-7) vs. East Tennessee State (1-3)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and East Tennessee State look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a home loss this past Saturday. East Tennessee State lost 65-61 to UAB, while NC A&T came up short in a 104-98 overtime game to Western Carolina.

SUPER SENIORS: East Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ledarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer, Silas Adheke and David Sloan have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Buccaneers scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: NC A&T has lost its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. East Tennessee State has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three contests while NC A&T has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout East Tennessee State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.5 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. NC A&T has allowed opponents to shoot 48.3 percent through nine games (ranking the Aggies 279th).

