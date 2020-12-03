CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Esposito carries Sacramento St. past Idaho 77-55

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 11:16 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Esposito scored 16 points as Sacramento State routed Idaho 77-55 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night.

Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler added 15 points each for the Hornets. Terrell also had seven rebounds.

Deshaun Highler had 11 points for Sacramento State (2-0, 1-0).

Gabe Quinnett had 14 points for the Vandals (0-1, 0-1). Scott Blakney added 12 points.

