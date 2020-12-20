CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Enoh lifts Marist over Manhattan 72-67 in OT

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 4:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Enoh had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lift Marist to a 72-67 overtime win over Manhattan on Sunday.

Ricardo Wright had 18 points for Marist (5-1, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), including a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the second half to force overtime. Raheim Sullivan added 13 points. Jordan Jones had three blocks.

Anthony Nelson had 23 points for the Jaspers (1-3, 1-3). Jason Douglas-Stanley added 19 points. Marques Watson had eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Marist defeated Manhattan 61-39 last Saturday.

