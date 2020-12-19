CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Elmore, Wright lead High Point past William & Mary 71-49

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 4:40 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lydell Elmore and John-Michael Wright each scored 14 points as High Point easily beat William & Mary 71-49 on Saturday.

Bryson Childress chipped in 12 points and Ahmil Flowers had 10 points and seven rebounds for High Point (2-4).

Luke Loewe had 13 points for the Tribe (2-2). Yuri Covington added 10 points. Quinn Blair had 10 rebounds.

