El-Amin scores 20 to lift Ball St. over Illinois St. 82-66

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 10:02 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had 20 points as Ball St. defeated Illinois State 82-66 on Saturday night.

Brachen Hazen had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ball St. (3-2). K.J. Walton added 10 points. Miryne Thomas had seven rebounds.

Dedric Boyd had 15 points for the Redbirds (2-3). Dusan Mahorcic added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Josiah Strong had 14 points and six rebounds.

Antonio Reeves, who led the Redbirds in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, scored only 7 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

