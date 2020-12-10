EKU battles Transylvania

Transylvania vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-1) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are…

Transylvania vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to battle the Pioneers of Division III Transylvania. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 71-68 win at home against Morehead State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tre King has averaged 17 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals this year for Eastern Kentucky. Michael Moreno has paired with King with 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.LEAPING FOR LARIMORE: Zach Larimore has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Colonels scored 66 points per contest across those 11 games.

