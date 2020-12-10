CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
EKU battles Transylvania

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Transylvania vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to battle the Pioneers of Division III Transylvania. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 71-68 win at home against Morehead State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tre King has averaged 17 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals this year for Eastern Kentucky. Michael Moreno has paired with King with 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.LEAPING FOR LARIMORE: Zach Larimore has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Colonels scored 66 points per contest across those 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

