Edwards lifts Valparaiso past SIU-Edwardsville 80-58

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:22 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Sheldon Edwards had 20 points as Valparaiso rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-58 on Wednesday night.

Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points for Valparaiso (2-3). Eron Gordon added 10 points and Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

Sidney Wilson had 16 points and three blocks for the Cougars (2-4). Mike Adewunmi added 11 points and Shamar Wright had six rebounds.

