Edwards leads No. 11 Kentucky women in Howard’s return

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 9:44 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dre’Una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 11 Kentucky closed the game with an 11-0 run for a 60-49 win over Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night.

The game marked the return of All-American Rhyne Howard, who was suspended for the first two games of Kentucky’s season. Kentucky starting forward Tatyana Wyatt missed her final game because of suspension.

Howard struggled in her return, missing all seven of her 3-pointers and shooting 3-of-14, but her teammates picked her up and she contributed a basket in the game-winning surge.

Rachel Ranke opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to put K-State on top 44-43 and Christianna Carr made a 3 to give Kansas State a tie at 49 with 5½ minutes to go but that was it.

Five different players scored down the stretch for Kentucky (3-0) while Kansas State (1-1) missed its last five shots and two free throws and had a turnover.

Robyn Benton and Chasity Patterson added 11 points apiece for Kentucky, which had a 40-31 rebounding advantage and forced 18 turnovers.

Carr had 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Ranke 12 for Kansas State.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

