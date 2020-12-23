CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Edert, Drame lead St Peter’s past St Francis (NY) 70-64

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 4:40 PM

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Doug Edert and Fousseyni Drame scored 18 points apiece as St. Peter’s topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 70-64 on Wednesday.

KC Ndefo added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for St. Peter’s (6-3). Edert made 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Drame also had nine rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 17 points for the Terriers (2-3). Travis Atson added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Rob Higgins had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

