ECU looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Tulane (5-1, 0-1) vs. East Carolina (6-1, 0-1)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. In its last five wins against the Green Wave, East Carolina has won by an average of 8 points. Tulane’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2018, a 71-69 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: East Carolina has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton, Bitumba Baruti and J.J. Miles have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jordan Walker has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Tulane’s Walker has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 32.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: East Carolina has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.6 points while giving up 64.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.

