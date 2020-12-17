CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
East Tennessee State tops Columbia International 96-54

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 9:49 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer registered 19 points as East Tennessee State rolled past Columbia International 96-54 on Thursday night.

Damari Monsanto and Serrel Smith added 11 points apiece for the Buccaneers (3-3). Ty Brewer had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Corey Benton had 11 points for the Rams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

