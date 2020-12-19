CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Basketball » East II, Childs lead…

East II, Childs lead Bradley past Miami (Ohio) 69-68

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 11:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Sean East II posted 14 points as Bradley edged past Miami (Ohio) 69-68 on Saturday night. Elijah Childs added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Braves, and Ville Tahvanainen chipped in 10 points.

Ari Boya had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (6-2).

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (3-3). Dae Dae Grant added 17 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up