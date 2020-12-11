CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Eady lifts North Dakota St. over South Dakota 74-67

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 11:25 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tyree Eady scored 17 points as North Dakota State topped South Dakota 74-67 on Friday night at the Dakota Showcase. Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser added 16 points each for the Bison. Kreuser also had eight rebounds.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 11 points for North Dakota State (1-5, 1-1 Summit League), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak.

Mason Archambault had 17 points for the Coyotes (0-5, 0-2), who have now lost five consecutive games to start the season. A.J. Plitzuweit added 14 points. Stanley Umude had 14 points.

