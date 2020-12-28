E. Michigan looks to end streak vs C. Michigan

Central Michigan (4-4, 0-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (2-2, 0-1) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central…

Central Michigan (4-4, 0-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (2-2, 0-1)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Eastern Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Central Michigan Chippewas 67-63 on Feb. 29. Central Michigan won easily 127-66 over Olivet College on Dec. 12.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Yeikson Montero, Ty Groce, Miles Gibson and Darion Spottsville have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.TERRIFIC TRAVON: Travon Broadway Jr. has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Eastern Michigan has an assist on 40 of 90 field goals (44.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Central Michigan has assists on 42 of 102 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.2 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

