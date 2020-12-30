CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Duke scores 22 to lift Providence over Butler 71-55

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 7:45 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Providence got past Butler 71-55 on Wednesday.

Duke made 9 of 11 shots and had eight assists.

Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence (7-3, 3-1 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. A.J. Reeves and Jared Bynum each had 12 points.

Jair Bolden had 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2). Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated Providence 70-64 last Wednesday.

