CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Duke carries Providence over…

Duke carries Providence over Fairleigh Dickinson 79-67

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke had 28 points and Nate Watson added 20 points as Providence topped Fairleigh Dickinson 79-67 on Saturday.

Duke hit 10 of 12 free throws for Providence (3-2).

Elyjah Williams had 15 points for the Knights (0-4). Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points and Brandon Rush had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up