CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Duhart scores 12 to…

Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past La Salle 63-59

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart came off the bench to tally 12 points to lift Army to a 63-59 win over La Salle on Sunday.

Lonnie Grayson also had 12 points for Army (4-1) and Jalen Rucker added 10, including the clinching free throws with two seconds to play.

Jack Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Explorers (0-3). Jhamir Brickus added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up