CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ducas scores 19, Saint…

Ducas scores 19, Saint Mary’s tops Nicholls 73-50

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alex Ducas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Saint Mary’s to a home-opening 73-50 win over Nicholls State on Tuesday night.

Dan Fotu and Kyle Bowen scored 10 points apiece for the Gaels (3-1) and Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 10 assists.

Shawn Williams scored 11 points to lead the Colonels (2-3) with Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin added 10 each.

Saint Mary’s went 12 of 24 behind the arc and broke the game open with an 11-0 run to start the second half, pushing the lead to 25.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up