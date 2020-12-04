Drake looks to remain perfect when battling St. Ambrose

St. Ambrose vs. Drake (3-0) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs will…

St. Ambrose vs. Drake (3-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs will be taking on the Fighting Bees of NAIA member St. Ambrose. Drake is coming off an 87-66 home win over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn, Shanquan Hemphill and Tremell Murphy have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.GIFTED GARRETT: In three appearances this season, Drake’s Garrett Sturtz has shot 70.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs scored 67.5 points per matchup in those 11 games.

