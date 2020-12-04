CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Drake looks to remain…

Drake looks to remain perfect when battling St. Ambrose

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Ambrose vs. Drake (3-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs will be taking on the Fighting Bees of NAIA member St. Ambrose. Drake is coming off an 87-66 home win over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn, Shanquan Hemphill and Tremell Murphy have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.GIFTED GARRETT: In three appearances this season, Drake’s Garrett Sturtz has shot 70.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs scored 67.5 points per matchup in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Trump executive order looks to expand AI talent pipeline into agencies

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up