Drake, Indiana St. start MVC play

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 3:30 PM

Drake (9-0, 0-0) vs. Indiana State (3-2, 0-0)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Indiana State as MVC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Drake finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Indiana State won 11 games and lost seven.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jake LaRavia, Tyreke Key and Randy Miller Jr. have collectively scored 53 percent of Indiana State’s points this season. For Drake, Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and Tremell Murphy have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Drake scoring, including 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.SOLID SHANQUAN: Across nine appearances this season, Drake’s Hemphill has shot 61.6 percent.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Drake’s D.J. Wilkins has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 51.1 percent of them, and is 15 for 26 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Drake defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the 29th-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field through five games (ranked 273rd).

