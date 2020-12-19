CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Draine leads Southern Miss past Louisiana-Monroe 60-47

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:56 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine posted 17 points as Southern Miss topped Louisiana-Monroe 60-47 on Saturday. Tae Hardy added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, and Jaron Pierre Jr. chipped in 8 points.

Russell Harrison had 9 points for the Warhawks (2-4).

Southern Miss (3-3) faces Loyola (LA) at home next Monday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Louisiana Tech at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

