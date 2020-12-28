CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Draine leads Southern Miss over Loyola (La) 74-54

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 5:02 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine had 21 points as Southern Miss easily defeated Loyola (La.) 74-54 on Monday.

Artur Konontsuk and Tae Hardy each added 11 points for Southern Miss (4-3).

Myles Burns had 13 points for the Wolfpack. Eddie Burgess added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

