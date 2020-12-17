CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Douglas, Scott carry Loyola…

Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount past UC Irvine 51-48

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dameane Douglas posted 18 points and Loyola Marymount edged UC Irvine 51-48 on Thursday night.

Douglas made a pair of free throws to stretch the Lions’ lead to 50-41 with 2:11 to play. UCI’s Jeron Artest made a 3-pointer and Justin Hohn a layup to pull to 50-48 with 38 seconds left. Collin Welp missed a 3-point shot for the Anteaters to end it.

Eli Scott added 11 points for Loyola Marymount (4-3). Mattias Markusson chipped in seven points. Ivan Alipiev had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker had 12 points for the Anteaters (2-4). Welp added 11 points and 19 rebounds. Brad Greene had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up