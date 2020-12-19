CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount over Cal Poly 76-52

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 11:23 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dameane Douglas posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Loyola Marymount easily beat Cal Poly 76-52 on Saturday night.

Eli Scott added 16 points and six assists for the Lions, and Mattias Markusson chipped in 13 points.

Camren Pierce had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-4).

