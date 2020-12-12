CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Douglas leads Loyola Marymount…

Douglas leads Loyola Marymount over UC Santa Barbara 81-76

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 8:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dameane Douglas scored a career-high 23 points as Loyola Marymount edged past UC Santa Barbara 81-76 on Saturday. Joe Quintana added 22 points for the Lions.

Douglas made 9 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Ivan Alipiev had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (3-3).

JaQuori McLaughlin had 21 points for the Gauchos (3-1). Ajare Sanni added 18 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated Loyola Marymount 69-58 last Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up