Doss lifts Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Arkansas State 75-74

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:43 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss had 20 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff narrowly defeated Arkansas State 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Joshuwan Johnson had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5). Nicholas Jones added 11 points.

Norchad Omier had 21 points and 19 rebounds for the Red Wolves (1-4). Christian Willis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Antwon Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

