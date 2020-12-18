CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » Domask, Harvey lead S.…

Domask, Harvey lead S. Illinois past North Dakota 62-50

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota 62-50 on Friday. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis, and Anthony D’Avanzo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lance Jones had seven assists for Southern Illinois (5-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season.

Filip Rebraca had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyree Ihenacho added seven assists.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks on the season. Southern Illinois defeated North Dakota 85-64 last Thursday. Southern Illinois plays Butler on the road on Monday. North Dakota matches up against Drake on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up