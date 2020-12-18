CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Domask, Harvey lead S. Illinois past North Dakota 62-50

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 7:14 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota 62-50 on Friday. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis, and Anthony D’Avanzo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lance Jones had seven assists for Southern Illinois (5-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season.

Filip Rebraca had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyree Ihenacho added seven assists.

The Salukis defeated North Dakota 85-64 last Thursday.

