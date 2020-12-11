CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Domask, D’Avanzo lift S. Illinois over Murray St. 70-66

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 11:21 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask and Anthony D’Avanzo scored 13 points apiece as Southern Illinois edged past Murray State 70-66 on Friday night. Ben Harvey added 12 points for the Salukis, while Dalton Banks and Lance Jones each had 10. Harvey also had six rebounds.

KJ Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Brion Whitley added 15 points. Chico Carter Jr. had 10 points.

Tevin Brown, the Racers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16.0 points per game, shot only 14% (1 of 7) from the field.

