Domask carries S. Illinois past SE Missouri 87-79 in OT

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:25 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 24 points as Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 87-79 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Domask hit 11 of 12 foul shots. Ben Harvey added 22 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis (1-0). Dalton Banks had 14 points. Anthony D’Avanzo added 13 points and three blocks.

Eric Reed Jr. had 17 points for the Redhawks (1-1). Chris Harris added 15 points. Nolan Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds. Nygal Russell had a career-high 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

