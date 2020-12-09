CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Djonkam, Jules lead Radford…

Djonkam, Jules lead Radford past Mars Hill 98-50

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Lewis Djonkam had 16 points to lead five Radford players in double figures as the Highlanders easily defeated Mars Hill 98-50 on Wednesday.

Shaquan Jules added 14 points for Radford (1-4). Josiah Jeffers chipped in 11, and Xavier Lipscomb and Dante Moses each had 10. Djonkam shot 8 for 10 from the floor. Lipscomb also had six rebounds.

Isayah Johnson had 11 points for the Lions. Indiana Rotondo added 10 points and Nassyr Daniel had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up