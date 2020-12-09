CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Dixon lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 77-55

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:26 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State to a 77-55 win over Transylvania on Wednesday night.

De’Von Cooper had 10 points for Morehead State (2-4). Skyelar Potter added eight points and 10 rebounds. Johni Broome had seven rebounds.

Zach Larimore had 18 points for the Pioneers. Brandon Cromwell added 12 points. Dominique Turner had seven rebounds.

