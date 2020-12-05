CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Dixie State beats Saint…

Dixie State beats Saint Katherine College 86-48

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jacob Nicolds had 14 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State easily beat Saint Katherine College 86-48 on Saturday.

Jarod Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds for Dixie State (2-0). Dason Youngblood added three blocks.

Johnnie Coleman had 19 points for the Firebirds. Darius Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds and D’angelo Fields had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up