Disu, Vandy cruise past Mississippi Valley State 84-41

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 4:30 PM

NASHVILLE (AP) — Dylan Disu drained a career-high five 3-pointers and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go with 19 points and Vanderbilt rolled to an 84-41 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

Five different players scored in a 13-0 run in the middle of the first half and Disu had a 3-pointer in a late 7-0 run plus a 3 just before the buzzer for a 34-22 lead at the break.

A 22-0 run early in the second half broke it open.

Tyrin Lawrence added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Vanderbilt (2-0), which hadn’t played since its season-opening win on Nov. 27. Quentin Millora-Brown scored 12 points with eight rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. had 11 points and six assists and Issac McBride scored 10.

Devin Gordon led the Delta Devils (0-7) with 13 points and seven boards.

Mississippi Valley State head coach Lindsey Hunter and Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse were teammates for the Detroit Pistons in the NBA from 1997-2000.

The Delta Devils only shot 25% and were outrebounded 56-26.

Before the game Vanderbilt announced parents and relatives of athletes would be allowed to attend all men’s and women’s basketball games at Memorial Gym in December. That includes guests of players for the visiting teams, as per Southeastern Conference requirements.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

