Dentlinger leads S. Dakota St. past North Dakota 74-62

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 8:43 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 21 points as South Dakota State got past North Dakota 74-62 on Friday.

Noah Freidel had 15 points for South Dakota State (5-2, 2-0 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Baylor Scheierman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Alex Arians had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Filip Rebraca had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-4, 1-1). Caleb Nero added 13 points. Tyree Ihenacho had eight rebounds.

