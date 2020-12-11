CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
De La Cruz leads Texas-Arlington over Hardin-Simmons 91-66

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 10:23 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fredelin De La Cruz had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Hardin-Simmons 91-66 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin added 14 points for the Mavericks (2-4). Brandyn Talbot chipped in 12, Nicolas Elame scored 12 and Lazaro Rojas had 11.

Jordyn Vicente had 10 points for the Cowboys.

