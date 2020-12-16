CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Daye, Jr. leads FIU over Florida Gulf Coast 85-69

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 9:17 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye, Jr. had 23 points as Florida International defeated Florida Gulf Coast 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Daye, Jr. hit 8 of 10 shots. He added six assists. Radshad Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds for FIU (5-1). Eric Lovett added 14 points. Dimon Carrigan had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Caleb Catto had 22 points for the Eagles (3-2). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 10 points.

