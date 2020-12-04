CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Daye carries FIU over Jacksonville State 74-70

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 9:40 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. had a career-high 28 points as Florida International narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 74-70 on Friday night.

Radshad Davis had 10 points for Florida International (4-0).

Darian Adams tied a career high with 20 points for the Gamecocks (3-2). Jalen Finch added 16 points and Demaree King had 10 points.

